Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Meet the Stars

Netflix rolled out a surprise reality show announcement earlier this week that remotely reminds us of the Kardashians in the US. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is probably going to be India's answer to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The show features four wives of Indian cinema actors. The show promises to take you inside the lives of four ultra-rich Bollywood housewives, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

The four women will open the doors to their luxurious houses, as well as their luxe lifestyles, holidays and shopping sprees in the upcoming show which is set to premiere on the platform on November 27. The show will also feature a special cameo appearance from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday.

The trailer of the show was all about that bling, from going shopping in a Rolls Royce, to sumptuous parties. We also get a glimpse of some hot arguments among the four friends which will also be interesting to watch.

Maheep Kapoor: One of the four members of the show happens to be Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor. In the trailer, Maheep can be seen as a curious soul who keeps a track of her neighbourhood with a pair of binoculars. Maheep tied the nuptial knot with married actor and film producer Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. Before her marriage, Maheep was a model and an actor. She featured in a short film Nigodi Kaisi Jawani Hai (1994). Maheep was going to make her Bollywood debut with film titled Shivam, opposite Raaj Kumar’s son Panini Raajkumar.

Neelam Kothari Soni: Wife of actor and writer Samir Soni, Neelam herself is an actor and also owns a fine jewellery business. She appeared in films like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hatya, Jawaani and Ilzaam. Her husband is actor Samir Soni.

You might remember Neelam from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she played the famous VJ named Neelam from The Neelam Show.

Seema Khan: Seema also owns her fashion clothing line. One look at her social media handle and you'd know that Seema is living the typical rich wife life. Seema is married to actor Sohail Khan. The couple are blesses with two sons, Yohan and Nirvaan Khan.

Bhavana Pandey:Bhavana is the wife of actor Chunky Pandey. The couple have two daughters Ananya, who is also an actor, and Rysa. By looking at Bhavana's Instagram timeline, one can say that she is family person at heart.

Fabulous Lives of of Bollywood Wives has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The show has been streaming on the OTT platform since November 27, 2020.