Face Covered, Amitabh Bachchan All Set To Hit Home Gym

People across the country are practising social distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. That means all exercise is being carried out at homes and not in gyms. Like many of us, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also keeping himself fit by working out at his home.

Sharing a selfie on social media on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of staying at home. Bachchan revealed that he was off to his home gym to workout. The Piku actor has covered his face and head in the pic. “Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin,” he wrote.

Celebrities have been reaching out to their fans and followers through social media, asking them to stay indoors and help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Big B has participated in a campaign launched by the government to generate awareness about the pandemic. The video that features him talking about the coronavirus survivors has been shared widely across social media.

In the video, the actor said, “Coronavirus attacks us in two different ways. First is physical and the second is mental. The mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubts to such extent that we start fearing the person who has returned from the hospital after recovering. We doubt that person who has been sent home after being lauded by doctors”.

The veteran actor had also narrated the recently released hope anthem titled Guzar Jayega. On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar. The global premiere of the film that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana is slated on June 12 on OTT platform. Gulabo Sitabo was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 17 but the release had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

