Face The Sun: SEVENTEEN All Geared Up for Fourth Album, To Release On This Date

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN has gained quite the momentum across the world. They are now gearing up for their fourth full length album titled “Face the Sun” which they announced through a cryptic Instagram story from their official account. The announcement came at midnight as the 13-member band slated the release of the much awaited album on the 27th of May this year.

A sneak peek of the album tells viewers that “Face the Sun” is not the same mellow aesthetic album that their first album, “Darl+ing”, was. Earlier this month, the group revealed that the upcoming album would contain tracks that carry depth and emotion unlike their other songs, they continued that the songs in the album would narrate stories from the depths of their hearts and would be heavy with emotions and feelings they have never described to anyone else up until now.

S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are all geared up for the release of “Face the Sun” and so are their fans, popularly known as the “Carats”. Pre-order for “Face the Sun” actually starts on 22nd April of this year. The group will release the highly anticipated album on 27th May, 2022 at 1PM (KST) or 9:30 AM (IST), as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The K-pop super group’s first English-language single “Darl+ing,” released on April 15 secured a spot in the Top 10 of iTunes Top Songs Chart across 46 countries around the world and topped the chart in 34 of the countries.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.