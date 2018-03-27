Facebook Data Breach: Farhan Akhtar Deletes Account. Here Are Other Celebs Who Quit Platform

Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account.



However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook pic.twitter.com/r7B7Ajkt0V — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 20, 2018

I don't know how anybody can continue using Facebook. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 19, 2018

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has "permanently" deleted his personal Facebook account in the wake of the data breach row. Akhtar took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the same. However, he said that he hasn't taken down his official Facebook page 'FarhanAkhtarLive'."Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," Farhan posted on Twitter.The boycott "#DeleteFacebook" started after the US and British media reported that the data of more than 50 million Facebook users were inappropriately used by Cambridge Analytica, in activities allegedly connected with US President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.Hollywood star Jim Carrey, who quit the popular social media platform in February– also took to Twitter to criticise the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Singer-actress Cher also announced that she was quitting Facebook. Kumail Nanjiani called out the platform, tweeting, “I don’t know how anybody can continue using Facebook.”