GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Data Breach: Farhan Akhtar Deletes Account. Here Are Other Celebs Who Quit Platform

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has "permanently" deleted his personal Facebook account in the wake of the data breach row.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Data Breach: Farhan Akhtar Deletes Account. Here Are Other Celebs Who Quit Platform
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has "permanently" deleted his personal Facebook account in the wake of the data breach row. Akhtar took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the same. However, he said that he hasn't taken down his official Facebook page 'FarhanAkhtarLive'.

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," Farhan posted on Twitter.




The boycott "#DeleteFacebook" started after the US and British media reported that the data of more than 50 million Facebook users were inappropriately used by Cambridge Analytica, in activities allegedly connected with US President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Hollywood star Jim Carrey, who quit the popular social media platform in February– also took to Twitter to criticise the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.




Singer-actress Cher also announced that she was quitting Facebook. Kumail Nanjiani called out the platform, tweeting, “I don’t know how anybody can continue using Facebook.”


Also Watch

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You