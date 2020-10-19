Faced a Lot of Judgements from Society But I Know My Truth: Juhi Parmar

Actress Juhi Parmar, who will next be seen in Hamari Wali Good News, in a recent interview talked about the judgements she faced in her life especially being a single mother.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I am blessed to have a family, not just my parents, who are so liberal and open minded. They have stood by me like a rock and been with me at my lowest. When it comes to facing judgements from society, yes, a lot of them I have faced and still face but I know what I am and I believe in myself and as long as my people believe in me, and know what I have done and why I have done, it is enough. Truth always comes out and I know my truth and hence I am not worried."

She also said that she is very scared to shoot during the pandemic as she have a daughter and parents at home, both are fragile age group. she added, "I am always tensed but I am extra careful always."

Hamari Wali Good News also stars Srishti Jain, Shakti Anand and Raghav Tiwari.