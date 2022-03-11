Faced With Financial Distress, Cuckoo Actor Elangovan Forced to Beg on Railway Platforms

Cuckoo fame actor Elangovan, faced with tremendous financial hardships, is now forced to beg on the railway platforms in Chennai for survival.

The visually impaired actor was evicted by his landlord for not paying the rent during the first wave of the Covid-19, and he has been singing and begging on railway platforms since then.

Following this, he has also been interviewed by several YouTubers, the videos of which are circulating on social media.

Elangovan is a native of the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu and came to Chennai owing to family disputes. Aspiring to be a singer, the actor wandered from pillar to post looking for opportunities.

Eventually, he rented a house in Chennai and was making the ends meet with the income he generated from singing. However, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Elangovan’s financial condition worsened, forcing him to beg on the railway platforms in Chennai.

In an interview given to a YouTuber, the actor stated that he wanted to make a name as a singer in the film industry.

Released in 2014, Cuckoo, a Tamil romantic drama, was directed by Raju Murugan and produced under the banner of Fox Studios. The film featured popular Tamil actors Malavika Nair and Dinesh in the lead roles.

The storyline of the film revolves around the character Tamizh, a visually-impaired man who works for an entertainment troupe. The film is a touching love story of two visually challenged individuals and involves captivating visuals and sensational music.

Cuckoo also bagged a range of awards for its distinctive plot and compelling performances at the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, 9th Vijay Awards, 4th South Indian International Movie Awards, and 62nd Filmfare Awards South.

