Facility of Breastfeeding Rooms Should Be Made Mandatory in Public Spaces, Says Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who started an online campaign #FreedomToFeed, which aims to raise breastfeeding awareness, says nursing rooms should be commonly available in public places for the convenience of new mothers.

Sharing her awkward experiences of nursing her infant daughter Mehr in public places, she told Mid-Day, "Once when we were on an outdoor shoot, I had to go behind a tree to feed Mehr. The facility of nursing rooms should be made mandatory in public spaces. Often, mums quit breastfeeding soon after giving birth because they have to go to work."

In an earlier post which she shared on Instagram two days ago as part of International Breastfeeding Week, Dhupia revealed another instance where she had to use a toilet to feed Mehr mid-flight and how she felt apologetic for occupying the facility for so long.

Dhupia says she’s been flooded with messages from mothers ever since she started the campaign. On the way forward, she said, "The next step is to reach out to fathers and hear their perspective. Eventually, there needs to be a change in mind-set that makes women feel free to feed when they want and how they want."

Dhupia welcomed Mehr with husband Angad Bedi in November last year. The couple surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May 2018. After much speculations, they confirmed Dhupia's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.