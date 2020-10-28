Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim Visit Meghana Raj and her Newborn Baby at the Hospital

Malayalam star couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil were spotted visiting Meghana Raj and her newborn baby at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy, her child with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, on October 22. The actor's fans call the newborn baby Jr Chiru.

'Bangalore Days' stars Nazriya and Fahadh drove down to Bengaluru from Kerala to visit Meghana and her newborn son. A couple of days ago, their recently-purchased green Porsche was spotted in Bengaluru outside the hospital, reported India Today. Photos and videos of Nazriya and Fahadh coming out of the hospital were circulated on the internet.

Nazriya and Meghana shared screen space in Malayalam film Maad Dad. The two of them are said to share a great rapport ever since. She was among the first to announce that Meghana had given birth to a boy. She took to Instagram stories and wrote that her Bhai is back.

After visiting the hospital, the couple are said to have paid their respects to Chiranjeevi Sarja at Dhruva Sarja's farmhouse in Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

Meghana was four months pregnant when Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 due to sudden heart attack.