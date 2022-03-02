Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Completion of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram; Watch

The filming for Tamil action-thriller Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has come to an end after 110 days of shooting. The film which was supposed to be wrapped up in November last year finally completed its shooting schedule earlier this week. Film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the news with everyone by sharing a video in which Fahadh Faasil speaks his own dialogue from the superhit film ‘Pushpa’

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh announced that the shoot has been wrapped up after 110 days of the shoot. He even extended his gratitude to the entire cast and crew.

In the video shared by Lokesh, Fahadh can be seen holding a gun and Lokesh directing him to shoot. After firing a few shots, Fahadh looks at Lokesh and asks, “Party leda?" After which Lokesh asks the same to the crew and everyone shouts in joy. “Party Leda," is Fahadh’s dialogue from the film Pushpa. From the clip, it is evident that the Pushpa fever is still on.<

Sharing the video, Lokesh wrote,"After 110 days of shoot it's a WRAP. [Thanks] to the entire cast and crew for the [extraordinary] effort!"

Earlier, the crew members of the film released the photos from the after-party in which Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh and other crew members can be seen celebrating the successful completion of the film by cutting the cake. Last year, the shooting of the film was put on hold after Kamal Haasan contracted COVID-19. Keeping his health in mind, all the outdoor shoots were arranged indoors in Chennai after the shooting resumed.

Vikram is said to be a thriller film that stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Vijay is reported to be playing the antagonist in the film. Vikram also features Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan. The film is expected to hit the theatres in April this year.

