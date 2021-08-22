Fahadh Faasil Gives Nazriya Nazim a Piggyback Ride in Adorable Video Shared on Their Anniversary

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the occasion, Nazriya penned a sweet note for her husband. On Instagram, she shared a post dedicated to their union and bond. She shared a video where Fahadh is giving her a piggyback ride and walking around. She also posted a loved up selfie featuring the couple. In a note, she thanked Fahadh for carrying her on their holidays, when she was ready to quit.

Sharing the video, Nazriya wrote, “Happy anniversary Shanu. What can I say, lucky boy. To you carrying me around on all our trips when I quit walking and all the adventures we got in store to explore. Everything with you. So no escape we are a team no matter what. Happy 7 to us! And a very very happy Onam guys (sic).”

Reacting to the post, Fahadh’s brother Farhaan dropped two heart emojis. Actress Anupama Parameswaran wrote, “Haha you guys are,” followed by a heart emoji.

Two weeks ago, Nazriya celebrated Fahadh’s 39th birthday. She posted a selfie with him on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be out of focus. Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu. To the most kind one I know (sic).”

Nazriya and Fahadh met on the sets of Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days. The duo played husband and wife in the film. They fell in love and got engaged on January 20, 2014. They got married on August 21, the same year in a simple ceremony. The couple has also worked together in films like Pramani and Trance.

Nazriya is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Nani’s upcoming romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki. Nazriya turned producer with the 2018 action-thriller Varathan and also produced films like Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

Fahadh Faasil is a National Film Award-winning actor with many praiseworthy performances to his credit such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Artist, Kumbalangi Nights, among others. He is making his Tollywood debut with the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

