Fahadh Faasil Joins Shooting Of Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj started the shooting of his upcoming Tamil movie Maamannan in March. The second schedule of the Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthi Suresh starrer film is underway. Now actor Fahadh Faasil has joined the shooting of the film. Photos of the crew members welcoming the Vikram actor to the sets of the film are doing the rounds on the internet.

In Maamannan, Fahadh is playing the antagonist. Fahadh is waiting for the release of his latest movie Vikram.

The first phase filming of Maamannan has already been completed. Mari Selvaraj has already given blockbuster hits like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Billed as a political thriller Maamanna, the film also has actor Vadivelu playing a prominent character. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

The movie has been bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and Theni Eswar is handling cinematography while Selva RK is in charge of editing.

Fahadh made his debut in Tamil industry with 2017 film Velaikkaran. Later he was also seen in Super Deluxe starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fahadh also made his debut in Telugu cinema last year with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Featuring in the antagonist role, the actor created ripples with his performance.

On the work front Fahadha is playing an important role alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan starrer will be released in theatres on June 3. Advance booking for the film is expected to start in the next couple of days in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, Fahadh will also be seen in the Malayalam-language thriller film, Malayankunju. The film features Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role opposite Fahadh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.