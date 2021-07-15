Fahadh Faasil Says He Didn't Do 50 Films to Crave a Niche in the Industry

One of the most versatile actors from the South Indian film industry Fahadh Faasil has come up with his latest movie Malik, streaming on Amazon Prime video from Thursday. With movies like Irul, Super Deluxe, C U Soon, and Joji, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry.

The actor, who made his acting debut with Kaiyethum Doorath, had received much criticism for his performance back then and left for the US, leaving his acting career. Speaking to The Indian Express, Fahadh revealed that when he was in the US he realised that he was not a bad actor but chose a film that did not let him showcase his acting skills. With this realisation he returned and made a decision to choose films that redefined what was to be an actor in the South Indian film industry.

Fahadh told Indian Express that he chose films that he believed in and he gives credit to this decision for taking him where he is today. He told the daily that he is able to do the kind of films that he is doing today because he rejected to do the other 50 films. However, the actor says that he alone is not responsible for the films and calls it teamwork. The 38-year-old actor believes that it is a process of constant interactive sessions and the film needs to grow on the actor for it to deliver.

Malik is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt.

