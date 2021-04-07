Fahadh Faasil to Star in Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Movie Vikram

Actor Fahadh Faasil seems to be on a roll these days. The actor who recently starred in Netflix original movie Irul, and Prime’s Joji, will soon be joining the starcast of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram.The moviewill be his Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth directorial outing after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Aviyaland this year’s blockbuster Master starring actor Thalapathy Vijay. In an interview to Film Companion,the 38-year-old actor confirmed that he will be joining the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Haasan in his upcoming movie.The Malayali actor recently enthralled his audience with his performance in Joji, a film which is inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The crime drama was directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran.On April 7, Vikram’s director posted a picture with the Tamil superstar Haasan in a private jet and captioned it ‘Aarambikkalaangala’ meaning “Shall we begin", indicating that the shooting for the movie has begun.It should be noted that the title Vikram is borrowed from Haasan’s 1986 film. In that film, Haasan had played the role of a cop who takes on a villain willing to destroy the world. The action adventure film directed by Rajasekharalso starred Sathyaraj, Amjad Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

It has not been revealed yet whether the upcoming movie bears any resemblance to the 1986 movie in terms of story. The movie is being produced by Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The cinematography and editing of this film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj. The duo will be collaborating with Kanagaraj for the fourth time.

Besides Vikram, Fahadh will also be starring in Telugu movie Pushpa which will be releasing in theatres on August 13, 2021. Fahadh plays the antagonist in the movie that stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

