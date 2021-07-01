Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam Film Malik to Release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15, New Poster Released

Fahadh Faasil’s much-awaited film Malik that skipped the theatrical release due to the second wave of the coronavirus, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. The content streaming giant took to social media to announce the news and released a poster of the film.

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the crime drama chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (essayed by Fahadh), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people.

Spanning different time periods, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle, Sulaiman, while behind bars.

Talking of the release, the director said, “Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience.”

Malik stars Fahadh in the leading role, along with Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

