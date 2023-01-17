Fahmaan Khan Says 'Fire Hai Tu' As He Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Journey

Television actor Fahmaan Khan took to Twitter and appreciate his former Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 journey. Fahmaan congratulated Sumbul for being the youngest contestant to spend over 100 days in the Bigg Boss house and mentioned that he is ‘proud’ of her. He also wished for Sumbul to win Salman Khan’s reality show.

“Ain’t that a proud moment for us all #SumbulTouqeerKhan is the youngest contestant to survive this long in the #BigBoss house. Ab aur kya hi bolein? Fire hai tu fire @TouqeerSumbul Jeet ke aana, aur nahi jeeti toh jaldi milenge 😉," Fahmaan wrote.

Ever since Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, Fahmaan has rooted for his former co-star to win the show. He was also seen entering the house for a day when to show support for Sumbul. Earlier on her birthday too, Fahmaan dropped an adorable throwback picture with the actress on social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday Jungli, Jeetke aana aur nahi jeetegi toh thoda aur jaldi milegi hum sab ko, dono badiya hai’ (Win and come, if you don’t win then you will come out a little early and meet us all soon. Both things are great)."

Prior to this, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan talked about Sumbul’s performance on the show and shared that she isn’t playing any games. He appreciated her for being herself in the show and called it ‘commendable’. “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable," he told us.

For the unversed, Fahmaan and Sumbul were the lead actors in the popular show Imlie and their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by all. However, the two left the show last year.

