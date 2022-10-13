Fahmaan Khan Says Sumbul Touqeer Is Not Playing Games on Bigg Boss 16; BTS' Jimin Celebrates His Birthday

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s on-screen chemistry had made the audience all across the nation root for them in real life as well. The pair, who played the male and female lead in Imlie, look just perfect together and share great chemistry. It was also being said that both actors would be participating in Bigg Boss 16. Now,in his recent interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan said that Sumbul is not playing games on Bigg Boss 16 and she is just being herself.

For more: Fahmaan Khan: Sumbul Touqeer is Not Playing Games on Bigg Boss 16, Just Being Herself | Exclusive

A day after being facilitated with the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year Award, Allu Arjun penned a sweet note of thanks. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor on Wednesday received the award in the entertainment category from union minister Smriti Zubin Irani. This was his first award for the South Indian actor from the north of India after 20 years of working in the film industry. He was nominated for the trend-setting, cult blockbuster Pushpa, which resonated across India and was celebrated by moviegoers all over the country.

For more: Allu Arjun ‘Humbled’ After Winning CNN-News18 Indian of the Year Award, Thanks Smriti Irani

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Urvashi Rautela has been receiving a lot of flak lately for ‘following’ her former partner Rishabh Pant to Australia where the Indian cricketer is stationed for his matches. She landed in Australia amid Team India’s matches and has been sharing cryptic posts on social media that raised several questions. Amid being termed as a stalker and accused of ‘harassing’ Pant by netizens, the actress shared her stance on this entire issue.

For more: Urvashi Rautela Compares Herself to Mahsa Amini Amid Accusation of Stalking Rishabh Pant, See Post

Hrithik Roshan does not shy away from social media PDA with his lady love Saba Azad. From walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet of Karan Johar’s birthday party to Saba spending time with the actor’s family-everything is up on social media. And now, Hrithik himself dropped a photo with his lady love Saba giving us all the confirmation we need. On Thursday evening, the Vikram Vedha actor took to Instagram to share a selfie with Saba from their Summer London trip.

For more: Hrithik Roshan Drops Throwback Selfie With GF Saba Azad From Their London Trip, Take a Look

Park Jimin, better known by his stage name Jimin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter associated with the hit band BTS. The singer, who has turned a year older today, enjoys unprecedented popularity among a global audience. BTS fans, known as ARMY, have a penchant for liking the members of the band for their special personality traits, and Jimin is no different. The vocalist has several unique talents and a sense of humour is one of his strong suits. As the singer is celebrating his birthday today, his friend Jungkook dropped a cute video on social media to make his day special.

For more: BTS: Jungkook Breaks Internet With His Mesmerising Birthday Whisper For Jimin, Leaves JiKook Fans Weak

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here