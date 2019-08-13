Failure Does Affect Me, But I Know How to Deal with It, Says Sidharth Malhotra

He made a successful Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and managed to garner a fan-base with his good looks in the initial years of career. The past couple of years, however, have been rough for Sidharth Malhotra.

The audience wasn’t quite impressed with his last few films Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman and Aiyaari, all of which turned out to be duds at box office. On how he handles failure, Sidharth told IANS, "Rome was not built in one day. It takes time to create something great. Similarly, one should not analyse an actor's growth by one particular film.

“I know there were films that did not do well and I would be lying if I say failure does not affect me. It affects me, but I know how to deal with it. I maintain a positive outlook."

"Criticism and failure motivate me, and add fire to my belly. These things push me to try something new and different every time. Sometimes, things go in your favour, at other times they do not. It does not mean you should stop putting in your best. It's part of the journey. There are so many superstars in our country who are still working. Even they must have gone through hard times. It's a matter of working hard," he said.

Saying that social media has become a prolific platform for criticism, he added, "What your film is about, what's the content, how one has performed—everything comes out on social media within seconds. You can (instantly) read what people have written about you or what they feel about you.

“Whether they like your acting or not, they will put it out on the Internet. It's the same with social media. It has become easy to know where you are going wrong or where you are lacking, or what the audience wants from you. Each person is a critic now."

However, he also cautions about social media misuse. "Sometimes people misuse social media platform, too. Many use it to create negativity. One should not encourage hatred on such platforms. It is a tool meant for positive issues. Let's educate and create awareness about several issues through it. Let's encourage good things on it."

Sidharth was last seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. He will next star in Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.