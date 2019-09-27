Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as a vertically challenged man in Milap Zaveri's next "Marjaavaan" and he says as an actor he is ready to experiment with all kinds of roles which may or not be his personality type.

The action drama features Riteish as a vertically challenged goon.

When asked why wasn't a dwarf actor roped in for the character as there is already a lack of representation on screen, Riteish said he "respects the view point."

"As an actor when someone has approached me with a role, my job is only to see whether I'll be able to pull it off and if the directors and the producers have the confidence whether I'll be able to do justice to what's offered to me.

"As an actor, I'm ready to play anything, be it a vertically challenged person, old person, young or woman also. I've played everything. As an actor I'm open," he told reporters at the trailer launch of "Marjaavaan".

Milap said while the question was valid, actors must have the freedom to experiment.

"If Mr Anpuam Kher, who is such a great actor, hadn't played a character older than his years in 'Saaransh', may be we wouldn't have had Anupam Kher ji. Similarly there are so many great actors who play different roles. Ayushmann in 'Dream Girl' played a person who they all think is a girl.

"I just think that eventually, while everyone deserves a right and should get an opportunity to act and perform, it's also equally fair that actors get chances to experiment."

Giving an example of "Saand Ki Aankh", Milap said it's superb the way Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have done their parts.

"It's great that actors are taking challenges and coming out of their comfort zone. Writers are writing, directors are making, producers are willing to do such things.

"I guess it's a matter of who fits the role. I just knew I needed someone like him because of the wickedness, the humour the performance and that's why I approached him," he added.

"Marjaavaan", also featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, is scheduled to release on November 8.

