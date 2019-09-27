Faisal Calls Relationship with Muskaan a Mistake in Nach Baliye, Disha 'Dayaben' Vakani to Return in TMKOC
Post his eviction from Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan said relationship with Muskaan Kataria was his biggest Mistake. Also, Tarak Mohta Ka Oolta Chashma fans are quite excited after the reported return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben.
Post his eviction from Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan said relationship with Muskaan Kataria was his biggest Mistake. Also, Tarak Mohta Ka Oolta Chashma fans are quite excited after the reported return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben.
It was confirmed by Nach Baliye 9 contestant Muskaan Kataria on Thursday that she and Faisal Khan have broken up and are not together anymore. There were speculations that the duo was having trouble in their relationship before participation in the show and that they had faked their relationship. Post the show Faisal opened-up about his relationship and called it his biggest mistake.
The occasion of Navaratri is around the corner and big news from the entertainment world comes in the form of actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returning to the famed comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after more than one and a half year-long hiatus.
In Bollywood, a number of actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor have shown support for the activist Greta Thunberg and posted her clips on their social media. However, after Priyanka praised Thunberg, she received a comment from Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson Rangoli Chandel.
Bigg Boss Season 13, the controversial reality TV Show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will premiere on September 29, Sunday. head of Bigg Boss season 13's premiere, various reports, rumours and speculations have been flying wild in the media as well as social media. A report doing rounds on social media lately suggests that Rashmi Desai is the highest-paid celebrity in the house.
On Friday, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share that she has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Malang. She posted a picture from a small wrap up party she had with her team. While a number of fans hearted out the photos and sent their best wishes to the actress, her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff too commented on them with a congratulatory message.
Collabs in the music industry is the new flavour of the season. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came together for the second time for Senorita, RM and Lil Nas X teamed up for Seoul Town Road, a remix of Old Town Road, and now popular Koren Band BTS' J-Hope has collaborated with Becky G for their new track called Chicken Noodle Soup. Also The Jonas Brothers and DJ Diplo released their new track Lonely.
