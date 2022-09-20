Faisal Khan Says He Was 'Caged' In Brother Aamir Khan's House, Opens Up About Their Bond Now

Aamir Khan’s brother and Mela actor Faisal Khan made a shocking confession in a new interview regarding the superstar. Faisal, who slowly finding his footing in the industry, revealed that he was ‘caged up’ in Aamir’s house and doesn’t want to lose his freedom ever again. The revelation came about when he was talking about rejecting Bigg Boss 16.

For the unversed, Faisal had previously revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 16. However, the actor-director turned down the opportunity to star in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Opening up about the reason behind rejecting the show, Faisal told ETimes that he cherishes his freedom a lot.

“In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you’re also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn’t want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah’s grace I don’t need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That’s fun, you know. Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there’s no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir’s house. I don’t intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water,” he said.

Back in 2008, Faisal had mentioned being under house arrest. Speaking with Hindustan Times at the time, he claimed that he was kidnapped, under house arrest, and given ‘unwanted drugs’. The statements were made after a court case he fought against his family in 2007-2008.

However, today, he is on cordial terms with his brother, Aamir. In the latest interview, Faisal said he is on talking terms with Aamir. “We meet and greet each other on occasions. But the thing is that he’s so busy in his life and I am struggling in my busy life,” he said.

