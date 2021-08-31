Faissal Khan: I Never Asked for Help from Aamir Khan to Rebuild My Career

Actor-director Faissal Khan, who is the brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, says despite all the struggles he has had in his life all these years, he never asked for help from his famous brother because he wanted to chart his own journey.

Now, after staying away from the limelight for almost a decade, Faissal is coming out with a feature film titled Faactory as actor and director.

Asked if he asked for help from his brother Aamir to restore his career in Bollywood and Faissal told IANS: “No, I did not ask help to build my career from Aamir. I wanted to do things by myself because whatever it is, my success, my failure is mine. He is my brother, he wishes well for me but I had to go through a dark phase, that is part of my journey. That is my life.

“Isn’t it funny that when someone struggles to make something of his own and does not get as much success as other siblings, they are asked why don’t you ask for support and help? But if he takes support and achieves success, it is called nepotism? Yes, I had a hard life but now I really want to get back in acting and directing films. I need the opportunity to grow and I am emotionally and physically ready to make my path."

Faissal started his career as a junior actor and appeared in the films Pyar Ka Mausam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and also worked as an assistant director with his father and uncle. Later though he acted in films like Madhosh, Mela, Border Hindustan Ka among others but he could not achieve as much success as his brother.

However, now that he is releasing his directorial debut Faactory that also features - Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojia, and Ribbhu Mehra, among others, Faissal said there is a reason why he and his producer opted for a theatrical release as opposed to the OTT platform.

“We are told it is a small film and there is no popular face attached to our film. So then my producer decided to opt for a theatrical release. It was not nice to realise that on one hand we are talking about supporting small films and on the other hand, films get rejected this way. I think everyone deserves a chance," said Faissal.

The film Faactory releases in theatres on September 3.

