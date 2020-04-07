MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Fake Baker' Arjun Kapoor Attempts to Make a Cake While His Dog Boomerangs to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'

Images: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor posted a boomerang video of him baking a caker while his dog seemingly danced to the song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Celebs are making use of the coronavirus lockdown to explore their culinary skills. While Varun Dhawan and Vickhy Kaushal were seen whipping up omelettes, Sara Ali Khan made some pancakes. Deepika Padukone has been making a huge spread of delicious dishes.

While Malaika Arora has been making besan laddoos, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor made his kitchen debut to bake a cake. The actor posted a video where he is seen mixing certain ingredients in a bowl while his dog, Maximus, gives him company while dancing to Tune Maari Entriyaan.

He wrote, "I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie)..."

Tune Maari Entriyaan is a hit song from Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Gunday.

Malaika simply commented, "Hmmm." Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma said, "The best duo after the OG ghanti boys."

Malaika herself put up a picture of banana ice cream and walnut cake that she had made in her Instagram story.

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together on the day of the Janata Curfew on March 22, while they applauded the medical professionals and first responders fighting the battle against coronavirus. Malaika has been constantly sharing glimpses of her daily routine on social media to keep up with her fans. She is also taking online yoga classes amid the lockdown in the country.

