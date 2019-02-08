LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Fakir of Venice Lost in Translation, Velvet Buzzsaw is Drab, Kangana Launches Fresh Attack On 'Bully' Bollywood

Today's entertainment roundup includes reviews of Fakir of Venice and Velvet Buzzsaw, and the latest development in the Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood battle.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fakir of Venice Lost in Translation, Velvet Buzzsaw is Drab, Kangana Launches Fresh Attack On 'Bully' Bollywood
Today's entertainment roundup includes reviews of Fakir of Venice and Velvet Buzzsaw, and the latest development in the Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood battle.
Loading...
Farhan Akhtar-starrer Fakir of Venice has finally seen the light of day. The film, that was supposed to be the debut vehicle for Farhan, released today, 14 years after its inception. Despite being a clever commentary on India’s exotic spiritual sector that has a huge market in the west, the film fails to live up to expectations. So does Velvet Buzzsaw, the latest on Netflix, with its unoriginal and mundane plot. Read their reviews and more news from the entertainment world in today's roundup.

Fakir of Venice has Farhan as Adi Contractor, a production hand who is a bit of a hustler and Sattar (Anu Kapoor), a poor labourer, who end up together on a con job. The film could have been a brilliant dark comedy, but ends up being a pale shadow of its possibilities. What lifts the film somewhat and makes it watchable is Farhan’s performance, which would have been lauded as much as his act in Rock On if this film had been released at the time it was produced.

Read our review here: The Fakir of Venice Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Lost In Translation

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Colette, Zawe Ashton and John Malkovich star in Velvet Buzzsaw. Despite strong characterisation and technical prowess, the story is drab. We know what’s going to happen, before it happens. The characters hold us with them till that time, each with their unabashed performance, but then the plot gets absorbed in its unoriginality and mundaneness.

Read our review here: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring

Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Hindi film industry. At an event about her latest release Manikarnika, she was asked about the lack of support to her during the film's promotions. She said members of the industry have ganged up against her and are trying to bully her because she spoke about nepotism.

Read: Inki Vaat Laga Dungi, Says Kangana Ranaut As She Swears to 'Expose' Each & Everyone in Bollywood

She even went on to call Alia Bhatt "Karan Johar's puppet", asking her to grow a spine and step up to "support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism". Kangana had earlier said that even though she had shown support for Alia's film Raazi, the younger actress failed to reciprocate at the time of Manikarnika.

Read: Kangana Ranaut on Alia Bhatt's Apology: I Suggested She Grow Some Spine and Support Manikarnika

February 8 marks the birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh. Lyricist and writer Gulzar remembered the ghazal king, who would have been 78 today, saying that Singh's choice of lyrics mirrored his personality.

Read: Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: His Choice of Lyrics Reflected His Inner Being, Says Gulzar

And in case you want to give a listen to some of Jagjit Singh's old classics, here's our playlist: Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Rewinding Back to the Singer's Iconic Songs

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram