Falcon Star Anthony Mackie Opens Up for First Time on Replacing Chris Evans As New Captain America

The end of Avengers: Endgame brought a lot of changes. Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed themselves in last battle against Thanos so their team members could win. Steve Rogers travelled back to the past to live a long life with his beloved Peggy Carter, before showing up again in the present as an old man.

When Steve meets up with his pals Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson— aka The Falcon again, it's 2023. He apparently lived his life to the fullest, in secret. He just returned to simply pass his shield and mantle onto his partner, Sam.

The decision of who would become the next Captain America was always going to come down to Bucky or Sam. Also, in the comics, both Bucky and Sam become Captain America at different points. However, Steve ultimately chose Falcon as his replacement, making actor Anthony Mackie the new Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During a panel at Celebrity Fan Fest over the weekend, Mackie was asked about the new responsibility, and how he learned that he would be getting the role of Captain America. The actor said he hadn't read the script and got to know about the big shift from the man himself.

"It was a cool moment, the fact that usually they sit you down, and it's Kevin Feige and all the producers and they're like, 'You're gonna do this.' But it was a cool moment that I got to learn it from one of my dear friends (Chris Evans), instead of somebody else," Mackie was quoted as saying by Comicbook.com.

On being asked about handling the responsibility going forward, the actor went on to explain that it's a responsibility that he takes very seriously, but that he won't play the role the same way Evans did.

"I love Chris. Chris is an amazing Cap," he said. "And I feel like, what he's been able to do with that character, very few people have been able to do in any cinematic universe or span of films. Because he's played Cap for a lot of movies. To take that over, to be a part of that, the legacy of that, is a huge challenge. It's something where a lot of people are going to expect me to be Chris Evans in the same suit, but a black dude. And that's definitely not going to happen."

Follow @News18Movies for more