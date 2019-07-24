Falcon & Winter Soldier: Daniel Brühl Releases His First Look as Supervillain Helmut Zemo
With the announcement of Marvel's phase four, the studio is all set to release The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl on Disney+ in Fall 2020.
Image courtesy: Marvel/Instagram
On Tuesday, actor Daniel Brühl took to his Instagram handle to share two images of himself as Baron Zemo aka Helmut Zemo from Marvel Studios teaser footage. He captioned the post as, "Longing, Rusted, Seventeen, Daybreak, Furnace, Nine, Benign, Homecoming, One, Freight Car. Zemo is getting ready #SDCC @comic_con @marvel @marvelstudios (sic)." In the first picture, Brühl appears as a bearded Zemo with a large overcoat. While, in the second image, Brühl can be seen sporting Zemo's purple mask for his character.
Since the filming has not begun so far, no real footage from the series is available as of yet. But it is being widely assumed that Brühl's costume in the SDCC video, mask included, is what he'll probably wear in the new series or mostly close to it.
The plot of this Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has not been revealed yet.
Along with Disney+ series Hawkeye and WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige also announced Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Blade and others in its phase four.
