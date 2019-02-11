English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry Lose at Grammys 2019
Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.
Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.
Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.
London-based Indian music producer, mix and mastering engineer Prashant Mistry's album Symbol was nominated for the Best Immersive Audio Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. The honour went to Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition.
Falguni, on the other hand, was nominated for her album Falu's Bazaar in the Best Children's Music. The award was given to Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats for All The Sounds.
Meanwhile, Rahman tweeted a photograph that featured him, his daughter Raheema and others, ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night. He captioned it: "All set to go for Grammy Awards night."
He has been updating about the ceremony to his millions of fans on Instagram by posting photographs from there. It includes a photograph featuring the legendary singer Dolly Parton on stage.
