LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry Lose at Grammys 2019

Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry Lose at Grammys 2019
Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.
Loading...
Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry of Indian origin have lost at the ongoing Grammys, which is also being attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman.

London-based Indian music producer, mix and mastering engineer Prashant Mistry's album Symbol was nominated for the Best Immersive Audio Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. The honour went to Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition.

Falguni, on the other hand, was nominated for her album Falu's Bazaar in the Best Children's Music. The award was given to Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats for All The Sounds.

Meanwhile, Rahman tweeted a photograph that featured him, his daughter Raheema and others, ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night. He captioned it: "All set to go for Grammy Awards night."

He has been updating about the ceremony to his millions of fans on Instagram by posting photographs from there. It includes a photograph featuring the legendary singer Dolly Parton on stage.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram