'Fallen Films Franchise' Producer Alan Siegel Says Sequels and Local Spin-offs are Planned

The 'Fallen' film franchise while faring to impress all audiences has enjoyed a steady and strong fan base over the course of its three films. While the franchise has on multiple occasions received mixed or negative reviews, this has in no way affected the future of the franchise which is still underway.

Alan Siegel, who has served as a co-producer on all three of the franchise's films revealed that numerous sequels, as well as local television spin-offs, are also being planned. Speaking at the American Film Market, Siegel revealed that his production company Alan Siegel Entertainment has another three films planned for the franchise.

To top it all off he added that they would be sharing the franchise with international television networks that would cast local stars in the spin-offs. Those local stars Siegel said could potentially appear in the franchise's feature films in the future. One of the major reasons for this is that all three Fallen films have fared better overseas commercially. The Fallen franchise has earned around 500 million dollars at the international box office.

The franchise stars Gerard Butler as secret agent Mike Banning and Morgan Freeman as President Alam Trumbull. In the last film, Angel Has Fallen, Nick Kolte and Lance Reddick joined the franchise as well. Aaron Eckhart began as an integral part of the franchise but departed from the franchise after the second film titled London Has Fallen.

