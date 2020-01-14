Take the pledge to vote

Falling in Love with Ali Fazal ‘Nothing Short of Miracle’, Says Richa Chadda

In the past, Richa Chadda had said that she would not date anyone from the acting industry. She will next be seen in Panga.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Richa Chadda opened up about her relationship with Fukrey co-actor Ali Fazal in a recent interview with an entertainment portal calling it a miracle.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, the Masaan actor said the fact that two “normal, regular people from middle-class upbringings” fell in love was “nothing short of a miracle”.

The actor will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Speaking on her relationship, she added they were happy together, adding that “it's great".

In the past, the actor had said that she would not date anyone from the industry. But after she fell in love with Fazal on the sets of Fukrey, she does not shy away from denying that they were “not just attracted to each other, but also understood each other on a fundamental level”.

Upon being asked if she believed in the institution of marriage, Richa replied that she did believe in the institution as she had the “successful marriage” of her parents to cite. But she did not forget to add that marriage was “too cumbersome” for a woman.

After marriage, a woman has to change her name, then the name on passport and keep making other “changes to (her) life”. “It's slightly unfair, don't you think?" she asked rhetorically.

Here are some recent pictures of the duo as posted by the Inside Edge 2 actor on her Instagram account.

She also shared a snap clicked by her beau.

