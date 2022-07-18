‘False Allegations’: Actor Baburaj On Fraud Case Against Him, Wife Vani Vishwanath

Actor Baburaj recently opened up about the fraud case against him and his wife Vani Viswanath. The actor, in a Facebook post, clarified that Vani, who is not related to the film, is being unnecessarily dragged into the case.

The actor stated that Koodasha, directed by Sinu Thomas and produced by Riyas and Omar, was shot at Munnar and that the actor provided all food and lodging for the crew at his resort in the hill region.

According to him, the producers subsequently sent a sum of less than Rs 80 lakh to the resort’s account as expenses. “The film was a flop. I didn’t get paid to act in it,” he explained. Baburaj also complained that the producers had not compensated him for the meals and lodging despite promising to do so after the film’s release.

The actor further said that because the producers were having difficulty obtaining a police clearance certificate, they requested Baburaj to include his production banner’s name, VB Creations, on the film’s posters, for which he paid Rs 18 lakh.

Baburaj further stated that he attempted to sell the film’s satellite rights but was unable to do so, which enraged the producers. After their requests became threats, he stated that he had filed a case with the Aluva SP office and had all the necessary documentation to prove it.

Previously, Riyas, a Thrissur resident, filed a police complaint against actors Baburaj and Vani Vishwanath, stating that they embezzled Rs 3.14 crore to create the film Koodasha. According to the man’s police complaint, the pair tricked him into believing that film production was a viable company, but he did not profit from the enterprise.

According to the complaint, they met in 2017 and Riyas transferred the initial amount of Rs 30 lakh through his bank branch in Ottappalam, paying the balance in instalments later. The complaint has been recorded with the police, and an investigation into cheating has begun.

