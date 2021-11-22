'False News': Govinda on Poster Claiming Actor Will Attend Lucknow Event

Fake meet and greet with celebrities events have become a scam now. Scammers get the opportunity to swindle fans, who are so obsessed with their favourite actors that they would go through anything to meet them. Scammers share false news of inviting celebs as chief guests in events so that they can commit fraud.

In a similar and recent incident, actor Govinda’s name and the picture were used in an event’s promotions to lure people. The actor came to know about it, and he issued a warning to his fans to save them from becoming a victim of fraud.

Govinda, who enjoys a massive fan following, has issued a warning to a fake advertisement that claims fans will get the chance to meet the actor in an event in Lucknow. Sharing the poster of the fake event on his Instagram Stories, Govinda clarified that it was “false news”.

According to the details given in the fake poster, the event is scheduled to be held in Lucknow on December 20. The event is giving the fans a “golden opportunity" to meet Govinda and share a meal with him, posters claim. The fake advertisement also mentioned the ticket booking details in the poster.

On Saturday, November 20, Govinda shared the poster of the fake advertisement on his Instagram stories and wrote “False news!”.

Meanwhile, Govinda is in the headlines these days after he released his own version of the “Tip Tip", winning hearts on the internet.

The song titled ‘Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa’ has been directed, written, and sung by Govinda himself. The video of the song gives a glimpse of Govinda’s iconic dance steps, from Bollywood’s 90s era. Netizens are grooving on the song and uploading their short videos on social media platforms.

