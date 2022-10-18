Faltu Promo: Aakash Ahuja Is Here With a Unique Story Depicting Struggles of An Unwanted Girl Child

The promo of Star Plus’ upcoming show titled ‘Faltu’ has been released. Recently, the channel took to its Instagram handle and dropped the promo revealing that the show will bring an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding an unwanted girl child. Actor Aakash Ahuja will be seen playing the male lead in ‘Faltu’ and will be romancing young star Niharika in the show.

The promo begins with a glimpse of a girl being addressed as ‘faltu’ by her mother, who then takes a cricket ball from her hand and rather gives her a broom. However, as the mother leaves, the girl hits the ball with her bat and notices a young boy. Later in the promo, the same boy can be seen following faltu and noticing her cricket skills. As he finally tells her that he would want to help her in playing cricket, a woman interrupts and addresses him as ‘husband ji’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Sharing his experience of shooting promo in Rajasthan, Aakash Ahuja says, “It was a great experience shooting in Jaipur. However the weather was a challenge to face because it wasn’t the same as we have here in our town, but the energy on the set helped us a lot to keep going and complete the shoot. Moreover, As the show takes a new turn from here, this place is perfectly justified to open up a new chapter of Faltu’s life. It will be a new beginning that the audience will surely enjoy watching.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Niharika also adds, “It was truly a very new experience of shooting this new promo. As it’s been shot extensively in Jaipur, the place was new and the experience was truly phenomenal. We thoroughly enjoyed the ambiance, the set, and everything. Moreover, With this promo, the audience will see a new chapter of Faltu’s life that they have never seen before.”

Faltu will premiere on November 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here