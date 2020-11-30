'Fam Jam' for Hina Khan in Maldives with Family and Beau Rocky Jaiswal

TV actor Hina Khan is holidaying with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal at the current favourite holiday destination of the Indian celebrities. The actress shared multiple Instagram stories showing her at the airport, in the plane and finally arriving in the Maldives with Rocky and her family.

Hina can be seen enjoying her vacation and looks radiant in the pictures with her parents and beau Rocky.

She also shared videos and pictures from the luxurious resort Furaveri Island Resort & Spa where they are staying. In one of the videos, we can see the family sitting together in a lounge and Hina has shared this video with the caption, “#FamJam Finally.”

Maldives has recently become the favourite destination for celebrities in India. Recently, cricketer Suresh Raina was seen celebrating his birthday in the country while actress Rakul Preet Singh was also holidaying in the Maldives. Telugu star Samantha Akkineni was also seen having a dream vacation with husband Naga Chaitanya in the Maldives.

The TV star also shared multiple pictures of herself standing in front of an aeroplane. She wrote in the caption, “Vibe Check: Sun, Sand & Bliss. Thank you @transmaldivian for the ride!” Fellow actress Gauahar commented on the picture, “I seeeeeee .... maldivesssss yayyyyy ! Have funnnnnn.” Gauahar and Hina appeared together on the ongoing reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 as ‘toofani seniors’ with another former contestant and winner of Bigg Boss 13 — Sidharth Shukla.

Hina’s colleague from her famous TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka Udhwani also reacted to Hina’s pictures with heart-eyes emoji.

On the work front, apart from TV serials, Hina Khan has also appeared in films. She starred in Vikram Bhatt’s movie Hacked, and in another film that was released on web-streaming platform ZEE5, named Unlock, with actor Kushal Tandon.

Hina has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal reportedly since 2014. The two often share pictures with each other on social media.