Fame is Not Normal, Says Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't think she will ever fully grasp the level of fame she has reached at such a young age.

"I don't think it will ever be a normal thing," eonline.com quoted her as saying.

"Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess," added the 15-year-old.

Asked where her confidence stems from, Bobby Brown said: "I think I came out the womb... singing Lizzo."

The actress continued to discuss the importance of feeling confident and comfortable in her own skin.

"It's good to be confident and to know who you are but it's okay to also not know who you are," she said, adding: "It's a fun journey."

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star also opened up about her celebrity style inspirations, citing Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, To the Bone star Lily Collins, and HBO's Euphoria leading lady Zendaya as her personal fashion icons.

The actress, who recently launched a vegan beauty brand, also shared her dream of sitting on the director's chair someday.

"If I could direct anyone, I would want to direct Leonardo DiCaprio just so I can look at his face all day," she said, adding: "Or Timothee Chalamet, just kidding!"

In a previous interview, Bobby Brown said that she wants to make social media a happy place.

She said: "Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst -- it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change. But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place."

