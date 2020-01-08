Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Fame is Such a Weird Thing, Says Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie pointed out that she prefers taking roles where she gets the chance to push herself in some way.

IANS

Updated:January 8, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fame is Such a Weird Thing, Says Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie pointed out that she prefers taking roles where she gets the chance to push herself in some way.

Actress Margot Robbie says she wants to feel scared while picking a new project.

In an interview with V Magazine, the actress, 29, opened up about her process of picking roles, reports etcanada.com.

"I always want to feel a little bit scared when I take on a role," Robbie said, adding: "And to be pushing myself in some way."

Robbie feels she has found the right way to pick projects, but she says she is still trying to figure out the "fame" chapter of showbiz.

"Fame is such a weird thing. It has this way of coming on very quickly. And I felt very untethered by it," she said.

The actress said that getting into production helped her deal with fame.

She said: "I was searching for different ways of taking control of my life, to get where I wanted to be. As a producer, you get to be a part of everything. And not just on set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like exercising that business-savvy part of my brain-even doing the tax-incentive s**t."

She was last seen in Bombshell. She will be coming back on the big screen as Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey. She will come with her gang Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Rosie Perez's Detective Renee Montoya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram