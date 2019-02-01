LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Family Affairs: Shahid Kapoor and Misha Go Biking, See Adorable Pics

Shahid Kapoor and his elder daughter Misha can be seen sharing a cute father-daughter moment on a motor bike.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Family Affairs: Shahid Kapoor and Misha Go Biking, See Adorable Pics
Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor has fast become the epitome of a great husband and father. In a recent interview given to Famously Filmfare, Shahid had confessed that although he was “unsettled” and “paranoid” after the birth of his first child Misha, fatherhood felt “very natural” to him after his second child Zain was born. In the same interview, anecdotally, he had also referred to how he and Misha share that special father-daugther bond.

In a recent photograph uploaded by the actor on his Instagram profile, he can be seen having a great father-daughter time with Misha who is seated in front of him on a motor bike. It was a cute-daddy-cute-baby moment for the world to witness.

Shahid captioned the post: “Cause she knows she can do it all better.”

Cause she knows she can do it all better.

Shahid is a popular Bollywood celebrity who has to indefinitely shuttle between work and home. Profession demands that the actor stay away from his family quite often. However, Shahid sees this as an opportunity and makes the most of it whenever he is back in the domestic circle. Shahid, Mira and other family members often go on dinner outings when they get time.

Shahid's next film is Kabir Singh, which is set to release on June 21 this year. Kiara Advani is his co-star in the film. It is a remake of a Telegu bolckbuster film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga had directed the original film and will helm the Bollywood remake as well.

