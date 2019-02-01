English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Affairs: Shahid Kapoor and Misha Go Biking, See Adorable Pics
Shahid Kapoor and his elder daughter Misha can be seen sharing a cute father-daughter moment on a motor bike.
Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor has fast become the epitome of a great husband and father. In a recent interview given to Famously Filmfare, Shahid had confessed that although he was “unsettled” and “paranoid” after the birth of his first child Misha, fatherhood felt “very natural” to him after his second child Zain was born. In the same interview, anecdotally, he had also referred to how he and Misha share that special father-daugther bond.
In a recent photograph uploaded by the actor on his Instagram profile, he can be seen having a great father-daughter time with Misha who is seated in front of him on a motor bike. It was a cute-daddy-cute-baby moment for the world to witness.
Shahid captioned the post: “Cause she knows she can do it all better.”
Shahid is a popular Bollywood celebrity who has to indefinitely shuttle between work and home. Profession demands that the actor stay away from his family quite often. However, Shahid sees this as an opportunity and makes the most of it whenever he is back in the domestic circle. Shahid, Mira and other family members often go on dinner outings when they get time.
Shahid's next film is Kabir Singh, which is set to release on June 21 this year. Kiara Advani is his co-star in the film. It is a remake of a Telegu bolckbuster film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga had directed the original film and will helm the Bollywood remake as well.
