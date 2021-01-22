Family Holiday to Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas, Bernie Sanders' Memes Take Over Priyanka Chopra's Timeline

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows best to keep her fans entertained on social media. The global icon keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures and glimpses from her day-to-day life. However, this time the actress has shared some hilarious memes on US Senator Bernie Sanders as he became the most viral meme of the week for attending the US Presidential Inauguration in mittens and 'grandpa jacket'. As Sanders’ casual attire sparked off the splash of memes, PeeCee too couldn’t resist herself from sharing the same.

She fitted him in his chair in every picture of her family members that she shared. In the first picture, Sanders can be seen sitting beside Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth on a dining table. In the second picture, PeeCee fitted little Sanders in her mother Dr Madhu Chopra’s arms. The third picture shows Sanders sitting in a boat with Priyanka, her husband Nick and niece Sky, while in the next, he can be seen interrupting some romantic moments between Nick and Priyanka.

However, among all the pictures, PeeCee saved the best for the last where Sanders can be seen sitting with the cast of The White Tiger on its sets.

Meanwhile, the actress is on cloud nine as her film The White Tiger is released today on Netflix and has been getting good reviews from the media. The actress also shared the screenshots of various media portals appreciating the plot as well as the cast. The film is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's 2008 Booker Prize-winning book and is helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The film features Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The teaser of the movie looks promising to the audience. A day ago, PeeCee shared the teaser of the video on her Instagram and expressed her excitement.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is also eagerly awaiting the launch of her memoir Unfinished.