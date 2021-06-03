movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Family Man 2: Hashtag 'We Support Samantha' Turns Top Twitter Trend Ahead of Show's Premiere
2-MIN READ

Family Man 2: Hashtag 'We Support Samantha' Turns Top Twitter Trend Ahead of Show's Premiere

Family Man 2: Hashtag 'We Support Samantha' Turns Top Twitter Trend Ahead of Show's Premiere

The Family Man Season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from June 4.

Amid controversies and criticism surrounding the release of The Family Man Season 2, Samantha Akkineni’s fans took to social media to show support for the actress who has been trolled continuously since the trailer dropped a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Samantha, who is said to be playing an extremist character in the show, found herself on the receiving end of hate and trolling as people accused the show of portraying Tamils in poor light, through Samantha’s character. People, including politicians, demanded a ban on the series and Amazon ordered a gag order on the actress.

Now, ahead of the show’s release, her fans have taken to social media to show their support and have filled Twitter with pro-Samatha posts along with hashtags like #WeSupportSamantha and #WeLoveSamantha.

Take a look at some of those tweets:

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the makers of the show also issued a statement regarding the controversy.

The Family Man Season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from June 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 03, 2021, 14:48 IST