Family Man 2: Hashtag 'We Support Samantha' Turns Top Twitter Trend Ahead of Show's Premiere

Amid controversies and criticism surrounding the release of The Family Man Season 2, Samantha Akkineni’s fans took to social media to show support for the actress who has been trolled continuously since the trailer dropped a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Samantha, who is said to be playing an extremist character in the show, found herself on the receiving end of hate and trolling as people accused the show of portraying Tamils in poor light, through Samantha’s character. People, including politicians, demanded a ban on the series and Amazon ordered a gag order on the actress.

Now, ahead of the show’s release, her fans have taken to social media to show their support and have filled Twitter with pro-Samatha posts along with hashtags like #WeSupportSamantha and #WeLoveSamantha.

Take a look at some of those tweets:

Beautiful gift For the negative batch I hope you like it guys #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha Love you love you & always love you @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/Bx6xdEjSnp— SandhyaSamanthaFan™ (@SandhyaSamFan) June 3, 2021

If u Spread Bad About Sam U wasteing Your Time Guys ‍♂️Because She Is Queen Of TFI No one Can Match With Sam Mind Your Word's Guys @Samanthaprabhu2#WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/VgERz8pXPl— Sam the johnwick LuCiFeR (@ShyamChinni4) June 2, 2021

Hey queen..you are awsome,kind, generous and you are intelligent.Go on and achieve more and more .We love you #WeLoveSamantha#WeSupportSamantha#Samanthaakkineni pic.twitter.com/9cmveWyUQ7— Divyanshi Mishra (@Di36204067) June 2, 2021

One actor who can mould herself to fit in any role she portrays! Not everyone's cup of tea it is!Though i may not showcase admiration i have for u constantly ; it's not less than any die-heart fan has! Can't wait for Tmrw❤️ @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeSupportSamantha#WeLoveSamantha pic.twitter.com/ZVn4zWH0JB— Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of the show also issued a statement regarding the controversy.

The Family Man Season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from June 4.

