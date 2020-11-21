Family Member Confirms Prabhudeva's Hush-hush May Wedding

Ace choreographer, filmmaker and actor Prabhudeva has been grabbing headlines for the last few weeks for getting married the second time. The filmmaker’s first marriage was with Ramlatha. Their marriage hit rock bottom after the 47-year-old fell head over heels for actress Nayanthara. Prabhudeva and his first wife officially parted ways in 2011.

Now, rumours have rife for the last few days that Prabhudeva has found a life partner, nine years after his divorce with first wife. A latest report in Times of India states that he got hitched with his now-wife in a private wedding ceremony in May, earlier this year. Prabhudeva has married a physiotherapist, Dr Himani. The two reportedly tied the knot in Chennai during lockdown. The same has been confirmed by his brother.

The physiotherapist was treating Prabhudeva for his back injury a few months ago. They were dating each other for a while. The newlyweds are now residing together in Chennai, added the report.

From his first marriage, Prabhudeva had three children. However, the former couple lost their oldest son to brain cancer in the year 2008.

On the work front, Prabhudeva is gearing to direct Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The upcoming action film is a sequel to the 2009 film Wanted. Radhe was scheduled to release theatrically on May 22, 2020. The film is jointly bankrolled by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. In addition to Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The plot of the film is based on the South Korean film Veteran. The filming began on November 1, 2019 and was wrapped up on October 14, 2020. A new official date of release is yet to be revealed but makers are eying Eid 2021, as per reports.