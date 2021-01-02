Family Pics of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Enjoying Wildlife Safari at Ranthambore National Park Go Viral

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed the year 2021 with a wildlife safari at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. A few glimpses of the couple and their family from their holiday is doing rounds on the Internet. Sitting in the jeep, the actress is accompanied by her husband and actor Ranveer, along with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha Padukone.

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen in stylish winter wear with a green overcoat and blue sweatshirt, whereas, Ranveer is spotted in a funky pair of sunglasses and winter cap. In another picture, the family is pictured on a jeep and the 34-year-old actress is seen wearing a black winter cap with a beige overcoat.

The Bajirao Mastani stars are enjoying their time in nature and wildlife along with another Bollywood star clan of Kapoors and Bhatts. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also in the Ranthambore National Park along with their families. Ranveer was also spotted with Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor in one of her Instagram Stories.

Welcoming the new year, Ranveer also posted a picture from the National Park in Rajasthan on his Instagram handle. The lakeside view with trees and birds around the picture captured the essence of the place as Ranveer captioned the picture, "#Views.”

To welcome the new year, Deepika also posted an audio diary on her Instagram handle. Wishing everyone a happy new year, the actress mentioned how the year 2020 was a year of uncertainty, which taught her to be more grateful and present. Speaking about her hopes and expectations from 2021, Deepika wished good health and peace of mind for everyone in the New Year.

Deepika has deleted all her previous posts on her Instagram handle and this audio diary is the first post on the actress's social media handle.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in the upcoming sports drama, '83.