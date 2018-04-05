English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
The comedian returned to the small screen a week ago with his show "Family Time with Kapil Sharma" on Sony TV.
File photo of comedian Kapil Sharma
Ever since Kapil Sharma's public fallout with Sunil Grover made headlines, the comedian had to go through a rough patch- both personally and professionally. But the news of him making a comeback on TV got his fans more excited than ever. The comedian returned to the small screen a week ago with his show Family Time with Kapil Sharma on Sony TV.
The show marked Kapil's comeback on TV after six months after the entertainment channel temporarily suspended The Kapil Sharma Show due to the comedian's deteriorating health and apparently to improve its rating game.
However, if a report in India Today is to be believed, Kapil's new show is not able to re-create the magic of his previous shows and hence might go off-air.
The site also states that the audience's feedback regarding the show's current format is also not that great. Moreover, as many as six schedules of his show have been cancelled so far. The cancellations have resulted in huge losses to the channel.
