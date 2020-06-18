Family to Immerse Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Today; Sister Says 'Let's Give Him Happy Farewell'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently flew into India from the US, has reached Patna, Bihar, where the late Bollywood star's ashes will be immersed.

In her post earlier this morning, Kirti wrote that the 'Asthi Visarjan' ritual (ashes immersion ritual) will take place today. She also thanked everyone who had prayed for Sushant and helped the family in these difficult times.

"I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell," she added.

On Wednesday, Shweta posted an emotional open letter to his baby brother, apologising for all the pain he had to go through. Along with his black-and-white picture, she also shared a handwritten note by Sushant, which read: "She who says she can and she who says she can't, are both usually right!! You're the first 'she'. Love you. Bhai Sushant."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His US-based sister, Shweta arrived in India earlier this week after his demise for the cremation and last rites.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last onscreen outings were Netflix film Drive, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. The actor's upcoming film is Dil Bechara, which was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

