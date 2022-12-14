Famous TikTok Star Ali Dulin Dies Aged 21 In Car Crash, See Her Last Post

A wave of shock and grief has hit keen social media enthusiasts and TikTok users as popular TikTok star Ali Dulin passed away due to an accident at the mere age of 21. The accident reportedly took place in Florida, US. Her death was confirmed by her bestie, who broke the news on social media, penning an emotional farewell note for Ali Dubin.

After garnering immense popularity on TikTok where she went by the name Ali Spice, Ali also made her account on Instagram where she enjoyed over 13,000 followers. In her most recent Instagram photo from December 5, Ali Dulin is pictured posing while wearing a red short and a net black top. She is seen with white headphones on. The post was made a week before her death on December 12.

Born in Georgia, Ali was also working as a Hooters waitress apart from being a TikTok sensation. Many of her videos focused on dance routines, her life at work and her personal life. After news about her death became known publicly, along with condolences being poured in, a lot of rumours and speculations around her death were also going viral. To put a stop to this, her family members posted a message on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a picture of Ali from when she was 17 years old, the message read, “I am posting this because this young lady made a mistake that social media took a hold of and created its own narrative, rumours and lies around this time in her life. Having experienced this being done, we can assure you that our Ali would not want anyone to use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life. Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime.

“Please allow them to do their job and don’t tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this. We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught. If you have the information you believe is valuable, then give it to the Florida Police. Let’s only post what we know to be true. At this time, we don’t know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time," the family said.

“Our family thanks you all for your Love and support of Ali. We can’t believe she is gone."

