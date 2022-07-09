Fan Ask Qualifications to be Amala Paul’s Life Partner; Actress Reacts

Actress Amala Paul started enjoying a massive fan following after the film Mynaa. Her personal life, though, was filled with tough moments as she got divorced from her husband A.L. Vijay. Fans are inquisitive about whether she will do a second marriage or not. Recently, a fan asked about the qualifications for anyone to marry an actress. Amala replied that she doesn’t want to marry for now. The Raatchasan actress said that she is currently in the process of reforming herself.

Amala, however, added that she will describe the qualities soon which are necessary for being her life partner. Despite Amala denying all the possibilities of a second marriage, rumours have emerged time and again that she will marry soon. There is no official statement by Amala about these rumours. If these rumours are true, who is the person Amala is planning to get married to? These questions are yet to be answered.

Apart from these personal life rumours, another aspect which makes fans quite interested to know about Amala is her work. She will soon be seen in the film Aadu Jeevitham, which will narrate the life of Najeeb Muhammad, a migrant worker. He was forced to survive in a desert by herding goats in Saudi Arabia.

Aadu Jeevitham is directed by Blessy. It is based on the novel of the same name by Benyamin. Prithviraj Sukumaran will enact the titular character. Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby and Talib Mohammad will also be a part of this film.

Aadu Jeevitham was one of the best-selling novels by Benyamin. It remains to be seen whether the film directed by Blessy garners the same appreciation or not. Aadu Jeevitham is expected to release this year.

Alta Global Media, Jet Media Productions and Visual Romance Image Makers have bankrolled this film.

Apart from this film, Amala loves working as a creative director as well.

