An initiative by &
1-min read

Fan Asked When Will Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Do a Film Together and His Answer is Pure Gold

During a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when he will share screen space with his youngest son AbRam and he replied with his wittiest best.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Fan Asked When Will Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Do a Film Together and His Answer is Pure Gold
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Shah Rukh fans were elated when the actor came dancing along with his youngest son in the credit scene of Happy New Year. Since then, they have been waiting for them to share screen space together and often ask the actor about the same. Likewise, Tuesday, on the occasion of Dushera, the actor interacted with his fans and answered some of their questions.

A curious fan during Shah Rukh #AskSRK session on Twitter asked the actor when he will do a film with AbRam. He responded to it with a witty reply and wrote, "As soon as I get his dates," in his reply.

Just like his father, Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam holds a very special place in the hearts of the actor's fan and they can't get enough of him. While Shah Rukh makes sure he makes his toddler meet his fans on every special occasion, his fans want him to see them share screen space together. While AbRam still has time to star in films, his elder kids Suhana and Aaryan are prepping to make their way to Bollywood.

Aaryan recently made headlines when he voiced Simmba for the Hindi version of the Disney animated film along with his father. His narration was loved by the fans, who couldn't stop but draw parallels between Aaryan and Shah rukh.

Suhana, on the other hand, was much appreciated after a video teaser of her first short film as an actor, titled The Grey Part of Blue went viral on the Internet. The short film was made by Suhana and her school friends in England. The teaser doesn't have any audible dialogues of her but has multiple shots of Suhana.

