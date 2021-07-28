Fan Asks Disha Parmar Why She is Not Wearing Sindoor; Here's How Rahul Vaidya Responded

Rahul Vaidya just passed the mark of 2 million followers on Instagram. He and his wife Disha Parmar set aside some time for their fans in a live session. While they shared some very cute moments during the live chat, they were also asked by a fan about why Disha wasn’t wearing sindoor after being married. The fan also asked Rahul to put sindoor on Disha during the live chat and suggested that she should wear it.

While Disha gets out of the frame to ease the tension, Rahul folded his hands and asked his fans not to worry about the matter. He also made his point by saying that he doesn’t care if his wife wears sindoor or not.

Later, a fan also asked Disha to show her wedding ring, to which Rahul’s surprise, she wasn’t wearing. “Wedding ring bhi nahi pehni tumne(You didn’t wear the wedding ring as well). Oh God!!” he said as a joke. Adorably enough, Disha replied, “Baby main kaam kar rahi thi na to maine utaar ke rakh di thi. Fir main pehnna bhool gayi. (I was working so I took it off and later forgot to wear it again).” She then looked into the camera and said laughingly, “Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge (You guys will make us fight on the 11th day)."

Rahul celebrated his 2 million followers landmark by sharing an image showing beautiful decoration with a special cake. The caption said, “Thank you for making it a 2 million family!"

The artist also wrote a song to express his gratitude to his fans for their love and support.

He posted a video in which he can be seen dancing while singing to his fans and followers.

