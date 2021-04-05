movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Fan Asks Disha Patani the Secret to Her Fitness, She Has a One Word Reply
1-MIN READ

Fan Asks Disha Patani the Secret to Her Fitness, She Has a One Word Reply

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani recently conducted an interactive fan session on social media where she answered questions on fitness.

Disha Patani keeps giving her fans major fitness goals. Be it through her movie appearances or her social media pics and videos, she motivates all to stay fit and follow a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on social media in which a netizen asked her the secret to her fitness. In response, she wrote, “mehnat (hard work)."

Disha Patani’s Sexy Bikini Looks Will Take Your Breath Away; See Her Hot Pics

Another fan questioned her “At what age did you start making abs and who inspired you?" To this, Disha said, “Abs are not really important, being fit is important and rest is bonus."

RELATED NEWS

Disha also posted a couple of pictures on social media, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

“Mood," she wrote as the caption. Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: “Love this mood."

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags
first published:April 05, 2021, 11:00 IST