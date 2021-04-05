Fan Asks Disha Patani the Secret to Her Fitness, She Has a One Word Reply

Disha Patani keeps giving her fans major fitness goals. Be it through her movie appearances or her social media pics and videos, she motivates all to stay fit and follow a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on social media in which a netizen asked her the secret to her fitness. In response, she wrote, “mehnat (hard work)."

Another fan questioned her “At what age did you start making abs and who inspired you?" To this, Disha said, “Abs are not really important, being fit is important and rest is bonus."

Disha also posted a couple of pictures on social media, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

“Mood," she wrote as the caption. Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: “Love this mood."

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

(With IANS inputs)