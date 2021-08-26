Fan Asks For A Bikini Picture, Here’s Sonakshi Sinha’s Hilarious Response

Sonakshi Sinha recently interacted with her fans on social media, during which she held a Q and A session. Sonakshi Sinha answered several questions from the fans during the ‘Ask me anything’ session. She had to encounter a few silly questions during the session but the witty response of the actress silenced those who were trying to be mischievous.

As the chat was going on, Sonakshi Sinha said that she was ready to face all kinds of questions since she was ‘off’ for the day. Following this, a fan asked for a photo of her in a bikini. The actress fulfilled the wish of the fan but in a funny manner. She promptly shared a photo of a bikini. Next, a fan asked her for suggestions on what to eat in order to lose weight. To this, Sonakshi gave a funny reply. “Hawa khaye aap” (Try gulping air, please), the actress responded.

During the session, she also talked about how she was mercilessly trolled for her weight and was forced to leave Twitter last year. Sonakshi said that she preferred to keep away from all the negativity associated with social media. “Some people celebrated like it was a huge victory. I am happy for you if you feel you were right… ‘But face it; I cut off the very source which gave me only insults and cuss words. Blocked the equipment, which was being used to target me. So there’s only one winner here and that’s me,” said Sonakshi.

On the work front, Sonakshi’s latest outing was in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ opposite Ajay Devgan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

