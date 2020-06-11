Fan Asks Hina Khan If She'll Work With Sidharth Shukla; Her Reply Gets Netizens Excited

Popular TV star Hina Khan made an impressive debut on Indian television with her role of a docile bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress went on to essay the role of vicious Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Hina recently interacted with her fans during a Q&A session on Twitter. The hashtag #AskHina started trending on Twitter in no time. Needless to say, Hina’s fans flooded her account with several questions.

One of the users asked Hina Khan if she'd ever work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a project.

The user wrote, “Mam, I supported you in BB11 and in BB13 I supported Sid , Just wanna ask that in future is there any possibility of Sid and You'll come together for any good project.”

To which, the 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress replied, “Thank you. Well you never know, small world you see.”

Well you never know, small world you see 😊 https://t.co/bn7FpK70Im — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Sidharth was last seen in a music video, titled Bhula Doonga, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, Hina recently made her Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller film Hacked, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.