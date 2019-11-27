Fan Asks Kajol Who's a Better Co-star Between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Actress Says This

Be it in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry has been one of the most iconic in Bollywood. They were so real on reel that fans even today wonder, if they got a chance, would they be a couple in real life too?

Recently, Kajol asked her Instagram followers to ask her anything and she promised to answer all of them. During the 'Ask Me Anything' interaction, one of the questions Kajol was met with was whether she would have married Shah Rukh, had she not met her husband Ajay Devgn.

Keeping her promise, Kajol replied to the question with, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?"

One of the fans asked Kajol if she has any movie in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan, to which she replied, "Ask SRK". Kajol was also asked by a fan whether she found Ajay Devgn or Shah Rukh Khan to be a better co-star, to which she gave a diplomatic reply, "Depends on the situation."

A fan even asked Kajol to describe her "best friend" ‘Shah’ in one word. Her one-word description was "iconic". One of the questions asked by a fan was to describe her bond with Shah Rukh Khan in one word. She replied, "Friends for life."

When Kajol was asked about who was her first crush, she said that she is married to him. Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999. Kajol revealed that her favourite Bollywood actor is Amitabh Bachchan and Hollywood actor is Cillian Murphy.

A fan also asked Kajol about her exercise regime. She replied, "cardio twice a week, weights twice a week." She also said that she follows “low carb high protein diet.”

A fan also asked for her number to which Kajol gave a witty reply, "100....... call me anytime."

She had a witty response to a question by one of her fans who asked her how many children she has. She replied, "Only 2 currently... Nothing in the pipeline."

Kajol was also asked by a fan about her next film, to which the ace actor replied, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol will be seen essaying the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare which will be played by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji will also see Saif Ali Khan as one of the leads. The film will hit the big screens on January 10, 2020.

Kajol is also shooting for her first Netflix film Tribhanga, which is directed by actor Renuka Shahane. With the help of the 'Ask Me Anything session, we also got know that Kajol is a foodie, as she replied to one of the questions saying, "I like all food." Her favourite festival is Christmas.

