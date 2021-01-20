Fan Asks Krystle D'Souza to Post Photo with Her Boyfriend, Check Out Actress' Reply

Actress Krystle D'Souza, who became a household name with her popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, recently interacted with her fans via a live chat session on Instagram.

During the fun session, Krystle was asked by one of her fans to post a picture with her boyfriend and the actress' had an epic reaction.

Replying to the fan’s question, Krystle posted a video of her munching on pizza, chips, a glass of aerated drink, a pack of ice cream and chocolate syrup, candy box and an orange. Besides this, she also dropped pictures from when she was a little kid when her fans asked her to share her childhood picture. She also shared a picture from her school days, while performing on stage, and one with producer Ekta Kapoor when asked about a picture from her trek.

Krystle had dated her former 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' co-star Karan Tacker, who played Krystle's onscreen husband on the Star Plus show. Reports of Krystle D'Souza and Karan Tacker's breakup surfaced on the Internet in August, 2018, when the two unfollowed each other on social media.

Karan had earlier told ETimes: "Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn't get into further details on this."

In the same interview, when Karan was asked if he would work with Krystle again if given a chance, he said: "I don't really look at who's working with me for the project. As I said, I look into a script. If the script appeals to me, everybody else comes with the project. I don't really have a problem."